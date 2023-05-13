QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $180.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,874.15 or 1.00034017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159493 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

