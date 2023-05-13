QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $49.68 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.