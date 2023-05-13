Quantum Trading Down 0.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.45 and approximately $122.24 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.87 or 0.99949235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $122.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.