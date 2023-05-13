Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of SHOO opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

