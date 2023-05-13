Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Penumbra, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $320.46 on Thursday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $324.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.06 and a 200-day moving average of $243.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,003.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Penumbra by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

