Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

