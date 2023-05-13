Puzo Michael J Purchases 300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $193.62. 2,102,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

