Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. Approximately 36,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.73.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
