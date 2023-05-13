Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,094,000 after buying an additional 135,288 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

