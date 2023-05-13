Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.
Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.
Prospect Capital Stock Down 2.4 %
PSEC stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
