Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

PSEC stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.