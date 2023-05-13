ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,480,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
SQQQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 101,486,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,583,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.