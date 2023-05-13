ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,480,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 101,486,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,583,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $14,236,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

