Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.60 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
