Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.60 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

