Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,783 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $325,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

