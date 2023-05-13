Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $337,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

