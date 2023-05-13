Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $216,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after acquiring an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.04. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

