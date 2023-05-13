Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CVS Health worth $187,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

