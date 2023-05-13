Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 29,779 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AbbVie worth $379,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

