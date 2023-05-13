PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $501,256.83

PotCoin (POT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $501,256.83 and approximately $2,331.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00299310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,284,320 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.