PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $497,888.96

PotCoin (POT) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $497,888.96 and approximately $2,306.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00300046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,284,322 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

