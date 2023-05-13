Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE PBL opened at C$24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$15.77 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The stock has a market cap of C$660.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9555382 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

