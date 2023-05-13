Pivotal Research Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $20.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.