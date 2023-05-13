Piper Sandler Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $167.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 37.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

