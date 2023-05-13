Piper Sandler Lowers Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMPL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of AMPL opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amplitude by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 625,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

