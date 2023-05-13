Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

