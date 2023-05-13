Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

