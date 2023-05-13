Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOC traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.76. 749,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

