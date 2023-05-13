Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 12,675,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,544. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

