Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,609. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.