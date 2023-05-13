Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,913,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.12. 2,740,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,574. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

