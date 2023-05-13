Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.78. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 217,512 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.