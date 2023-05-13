Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.78. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 217,512 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.