Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.53. 404,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.