Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $37.35 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

