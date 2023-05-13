Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

