Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEBO opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $162,738. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp



Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

