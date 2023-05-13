PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PNNT stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $341.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 798,031 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 386,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

