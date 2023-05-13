PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

PC Connection Trading Up 0.6 %

PC Connection stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.28 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

