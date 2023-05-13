PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $78.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.