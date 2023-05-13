Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Shares Up 10%

Pathfinder Minerals plc (LON:PFP – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 15,357,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 3,121,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Pathfinder Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65.

About Pathfinder Minerals

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

