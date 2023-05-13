Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 5,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $51,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,892.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Walter Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $12.66 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.