Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $199.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,717.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

