Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.54.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,717.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $175.11. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

