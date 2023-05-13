Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,100 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 830.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

DOGEF traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.