Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,100 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 830.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
DOGEF traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56.
About Ørsted A/S
