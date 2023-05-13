Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading Up 7.1%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 1,343,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,149,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Origin Materials Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $676.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
