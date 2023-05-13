Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading Up 7.1%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 1,343,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,149,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Origin Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $676.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 142.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 31.3% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 92,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

