Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Orica Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54.
Orica Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.