Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Earns Buy Rating from Atrium Research

Atrium Research restated their buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Organto Foods Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.30. Organto Foods has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

