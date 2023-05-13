Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Earns Buy Rating from Atrium Research

Atrium Research restated their buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Organto Foods Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.30. Organto Foods has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About Organto Foods
