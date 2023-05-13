O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro Sells 100 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,107.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Alan Lauro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $962.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $872.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.