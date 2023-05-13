O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) EVP Thomas Mcfall Sells 5,300 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total transaction of $5,070,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Mcfall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $962.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

