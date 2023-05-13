Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $66.06 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $569,851.01 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,903.96 or 0.99963202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06819393 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,029,331.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

