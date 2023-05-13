Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orbit International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $6.60 on Friday. Orbit International has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Get Orbit International alerts:

About Orbit International

(Get Rating)

Read More

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.