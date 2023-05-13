Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Orbit International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $6.60 on Friday. Orbit International has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.
About Orbit International
