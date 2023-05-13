Orange S.A. (ORAN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.34 on June 22nd

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Orange’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.
Orange has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Orange Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.57 on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.
ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
