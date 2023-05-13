Orange S.A. (ORAN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.34 on June 22nd

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Orange’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

Orange has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.57 on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.